Google announced today that the Google Home device is now able to talk you through cooking more than five million recipes. Google partnered with Bon Appetit, The New York Times, Food Network and other recipe databases to bring the best recipes right to your Google Home device.

How does it work?

1. First you need to pick a recipe. To do that, go to the Google Assistant on your Android phone or on Google Search on either iOS or Android and find a recipe. Once you pick your favorite, select the “Send to Google Home” button. That will save the recipe to your Google Home.

2. When you are ready to start cooking the recipe, say to your Google Home “Ok Google, start cooking.”

3. Google will walk you through the process, and at any time you can say “Ok Google, repeat” or “Ok Google, what’s step two?”

Google said you can also just say “Ok Google, let’s make macaroons” or substitute “macaroons” with something else, and Google will give you a recipe to cook without doing step 1.

Here is a video of it in action:

This feature will roll out over the coming weeks.