Google announced they now will be showing badges on some images within their image search interface on mobile. Adding badges to images helps searchers understand any data behind the image that Google may have.

Google said, “These badges will help you uncover images where next steps or more in-depth information is available — everything from bags to buy, to recipes to try.” The badges currently available include recipes, videos, products, and animated images (GIFs).

Here is an animated GIF of it in action:

These badges are powered off of rich markup schema that you apply to your images on your web pages. To learn more about how to get badges to show up in Google Image search for your website, read the Google Webmaster blog. The Structured data testing tool has already been updated to help you check your images’ markup.