Google has announced a new feature within Google image search to find “style ideas” based on image searches you do for various articles.

The new feature is very similar to a feature they launched earlier this week, named “similar items,” that shows similar styles and items based on the image you are currently looking at. This is driven off product schema markup, as we discussed earlier this week. Like “similar items,” “style ideas” works in image search on the Google app for Android and mobile web.

Google said:

With style ideas, you can see real-life options of what bag and jeans look stellar with those red high heels you’ve been eyeing. Or if running gear is more your speed, no sweat — workout ensemble ideas are just a tap away.

Here is a GIF of it in action: