Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google is now showing both videos and recipe data within the image search results. This is something Google was testing earlier this year and now seems to have deployed it on mobile search.

Aaron Bradley posted on Google+ that this seems to be derived from newly supported schema around your images. Specifically, you can now mark up your video and recipe content so it is accessible in image search.

The revised video schema page on Google added this line:

Your video rich results can also display in image search on mobile devices, providing users with useful information about your video.

Aaron documented how this shows in the search results, and we were able to replicate this ourselves:

To see this yourself, go to Google on your mobile phone, do a search for the keywords shown above, and click to the image results. Then click on some of the images, and you should see the details listed above.