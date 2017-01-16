Everything you need to know about SEO, delivered every Thursday.
Google Image Search testing YouTube videos with “New Look on YouTube”
YouTube videos now being tested in Google Image Search for mobile for retail based queries.
Barry Schwartz on January 16, 2017 at 8:33 am
Alex Chitu spotted a new Google image search test on mobile, where Google is embedding YouTube videos for certain queries. The results are labeled “new look on YouTube” and contain playable videos from YouTube.
I personally cannot replicate it but here are some screen shots from Alex:
Alex said the videos contain “no sound and you can’t stop or hide the video, which continues to play on repeat.” The queries he was able to trigger them for include [men jackets], [lookbook], [winter outfit].
