Alex Chitu spotted a new Google image search test on mobile, where Google is embedding YouTube videos for certain queries. The results are labeled “new look on YouTube” and contain playable videos from YouTube.

I personally cannot replicate it but here are some screen shots from Alex:

Alex said the videos contain “no sound and you can’t stop or hide the video, which continues to play on repeat.” The queries he was able to trigger them for include [men jackets], [lookbook], [winter outfit].