Yesterday, Google has sent out a new batch of invites to webmasters to try out some of the new features within the new beta Google Search Console. If you were invited, you should see in your Google Search Console dashboard for a specific property, a link to “try the new Search Console” at the top left.

We were the first to uncover screen shots of the new interface and features in the new Google Search Console, and then Google added more details about what to expect in this beta release.

The new Google Search Console is aimed at giving users (a) more actionable insights, (b) better support of your organizational workflow and (c) faster feedback loops between you and Google, says Google.