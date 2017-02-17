Google rolled out the latest version of its app for iOS yesterday, with new local search filters, more AMP support and Gboard access.

With the new version 23.0, Google has added more local search filters like “Top Rated” and “Open Now” to the app, and the the ability to turn on Gboard within the app — the Google keyboard designed first for iOS devices and then Android, that makes it possible to search and send information, GIFs and emojis.

Google is also adding more support for AMP (accelerated mobile pages) to the app.

From the update announcement on iTunes: “More webpages will now load instantly. Just look out for a lightning bolt and ‘AMP’ on search results and enjoy blazing fast webpage loading.”