Google has long tried to make it easier for users to do follow-up searches or search for related content as they browse (examples here and here). Now, Google has updated its iOS app to make suggestions for related content at the bottom of the page.

The animation below indicates how it works (I was not able to reproduce the functionality on my iPhone). A carousel at the bottom of the page can be expanded and browsed. Tapping on any of the tiles will launch new sites/pages.

The feature is currently US only but will be available in other languages and markets in the near future. Users need to download the latest version of the app.