A little over six months ago, Google began a small test allowing advertisers to add a second description line to expanded text ads in AdWords. The extra line of copy would add up to 80 more characters to ads.

That test is now winding down and will not be rolled out. Advertisers included in the test have begun seeing a notification in AdWords alerting them, “Starting this September, text ads will no longer include the optional Additional description field. Your existing ads will continue to show without it. To continue using the content you’ve added in this field, create a new ad. You can also bulk download your existing ad text.”

I never came across the extra-long ads in the wild. Presumably, they did not yield higher click-through rates, which was the main KPI touted by Google for the rollout of expanded text ads.