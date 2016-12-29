Everything you need to know about SEO, delivered every Thursday.

Google has launched a new look and feel for the recipe search results done over a smartphone device. Alex Chitu first noticed the change that shows richer images and content for recipe-related queries.

The results show various recipe cards, with a link to “view all.” When you click on that link, it takes you into a deeper view of recipes that you can then filter more based on these bubble filters at the top of the search results.

Here is a screen shot showing the main results page on mobile:

Here is what happens after you click on “view all”.

And here is what happens when you activate the filters at the top:

To compare, here is a screen shot I took earlier this month showing the old recipe results: