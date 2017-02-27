Google is now testing a new format for their local search results on mobile when bringing up the Google Maps local finder. The new results are not in a vertical list view, but rather a horizontal card-style view. The card-style view requires you to swipe the cards horizontally to see more local results. This is different from the natural scroll up and down for the list view.

Mike Blumenthal published a GIF of this in action:

I am personally not able to replicate this, but Google is frequently testing Google Maps and local finder search interfaces. This one is one of the more extreme tests.