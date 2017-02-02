Google seems to be testing a new box in the local knowledge box panel that allows Google My Business owners to post deals and promotions below their core listing. This was spotted by Mike Blumenthal and you can see it yourself for a search on [theme park collection orlando fl].

Here is a screen shot that shows “latest from the owner” followed by a message about saving 10 percent, then with a “learn more” button that takes the searcher to driving directions on Google Maps.

This looks similar to the Google Posts feature Google launched a while back, but I doubt this is the same platform.