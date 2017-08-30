Google is testing displaying in the local pack results if the local website returns the keywords you searched for on their website. For example, if you search for [climate control] in a specific region, the local pack might add an additional line to the search snippet, mentioning if the website in the local listing actually has those words on their web pages.

Here is a screen shot from Matt Schexnayder of Sparefoot, who sent this tip to us:

It is unclear if this means that the local results use the local listing’s website content for ranking purposes or not. All this is telling us is that Google local is indeed aware if the local business website has the query’s content on their website.

We have emailed Google for a comment, but at this point, it seems like a limited test.