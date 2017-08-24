Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google has now rolled out the question-and-answer local feature to all mobile browsers as of last night. SEO Sergey Alakov first spotted the rollout.

About 10 days ago, the question-and-answer feature in the local knowledge panel went live for Android devices only. Now it’s visible on iOS devices, including mobile Safari.

Here is a screen shot of my business profile showing the ask-a-question feature in mobile Safari on my iPhone:

When you click on it, it lets you ask the question:

For more details on this feature, see our initial story.

Postscript: Today the Google My Business blog posted more details on this update after we published this story.