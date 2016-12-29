Google has an animated Google logo, aka Doodle, for the 250th birthday of Charles Macintosh, the inventor of waterproof fabric. Which is why the doodle shows the man in a raincoat, to recognize his Mackintosh raincoat. In fact, the first raincoat sold in 1824 but was patented in 1823.

Charles Macintosh was born on December 29, 1766, in Glasgow, Scotland, and died at the age of 76 on July 25, 1843.

