Google’s logo is going green today with an animated image that links to the company’s first published environmental report.

The image appears to be Google’s regular multicolored logo, but then transitions into an all-green logo with the “l” taking the form of a tree limb.

Unlike most doodles, the image doesn’t link to a search results page, but instead leads to Google’s Environment website, where you can download its 72-page environment report.

“While we’ve reported our carbon footprint and published information on our sustainability programs for many years in white papers, blog posts, and on our website, we haven’t put it all together until now,” writes Google’s senior VP of technical infrastructure, Urs Hölzle, on the Google Environment website.

“This report is a chance for us to reflect on what we’ve achieved so far, the lessons we’ve learned along the way, and the opportunities and challenges we see ahead. We hope you’re as excited as we are to see all our work in one place.”

According to Hölzle, Google is more committed than ever to the environment and believes that “… businesses, governments and citizens all have critical roles to play to ensure that we all have clean air, water, and soil, as well as healthy forests.”

Google’s environmental report lists the steps it has taken to develop an environmentally sustainable business — from designing efficient data centers to advancing its renewable energy efforts and creating sustainable work environments.

You can download the full report here: Google’s Environmental Report.