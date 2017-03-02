Google announced they now let you search using sequences of two or three special characters, something many coders do when looking for programming help in search. So now you can go to Google and search for technical queries such as [== vs ===] and [+=].

Google gave the example, if you’re searching for the meaning of [c++17], you will get results for the well-known programming language instead of c17, which brings up a Boeing airplane.

Here is an example of a search result page for such technical queries:

Google also made it better for organization and product names that include punctuation. So for companies name She++ and Notepad++, Google will now return more accurate results.