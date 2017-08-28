Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google announced in the Local Guides Forum that they now are rolling out support to upload videos to Google Maps local listings on Android devices.

The help document explains the feature is currently only available to Android users. Google wrote, “To add videos, you must use an Android device. To remove videos, you must use an Android device or a computer.”

You can add videos from three different areas:

Add a video from a place’s page.

Add videos from “Your contributions.”

Add video using Google Photos or your Gallery app.

Meg from Google announced this first to the Google Local Guides who earn points when they add videos or photos to local listings. Meg from Google wrote:

Today, Local Guides on Android have the chance to add the first-ever videos to millions of places. The possibilities are really exciting: Take viewers on a mini tour of a store you love, or show the bustling scene at your favorite neighborhood restaurant. You can even do a quick review where you showcase a place’s best item or offer tips for visitors.

Here is a clip of what it looks like to add videos:

Hat tip to Mike Blumenthal for spotting this.