Google Maps new feature lets users create lists of saved places that can be shared & accessed offline
Users can keep track of saved places and share lists with others via text, email and popular messaging apps.
Google Maps has added a new list-making feature that lets users save locations to a specified list so that it can be accessed later — even offline — and shared with other users.
To save a location in Google Maps, tap on its name and then the “Save” icon to add it to a list. Lists of saved places can be organized under preset lists Google has already named, like “Want to go” or “Favorites,” or users can create a new list.
Google says lists can be shared by text and email, on social networks and via popular messaging apps.
From the Google Maps Blog:
Whenever friends and family come to town, tap the share button to get a link and start flexing your local knowledge muscles. Once you send a link to your out-of-towners, they can tap “Follow” to pull up the list from Your Places whenever they need it.
Google posted the following video to show how the new feature works:
Google says the new list-making feature in Google Maps works on both desktop and Android and iOS mobile devices.
