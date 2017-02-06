The best news in mobile marketing every Thursday.

Google updated its Google Maps app for Android today, adding three new tabs that display real-time info on nearby places, traffic conditions and public transit schedules.

According to the announcement, swiping up from the bottom of the Google Maps home screen will display a Places tab, a Driving tab and a Transit tab.

The Places tab delivers a curated list of nearby restaurants, along with info on nearby ATMs, pharmacies, gas stations and grocery stores.

From the Driving tab, users can see nearby traffic conditions and real-time ETAs (if they have home and work addresses saved). Tapping on the “start driving” option will prompt real-time traffic info during route.

The Transit tab displays bus and train recommendations depending on a user’s saved home and traffic addresses, along with ETAs for arrival times. For buses and train schedules to alternative locations, users can swipe down to find nearby transit stations and schedules.

“Whether you need to get to work or you’re just looking for a quick bite around you, Google Maps gives you personalized information about your world so you can make decisions and get around with confidence,” writes Google Maps product manager Marcus Lowe.