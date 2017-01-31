Everything you need to know about SEO, delivered every Thursday.
Google mobile-friendly testing tool now has API access
Using the new API Google released, developers can now build their own tools around the mobile-friendly testing tool to see if pages are mobile-friendly.
Google has released a new API for the mobile-friendly testing tool named the mobile-friendly test API.
The API is a simple and quick tool that you can use to build your own tools to see what pages are mobile-friendly.
Google’s John Mueller said, “The API method runs all tests, and returns the same information — including a list of the blocked URLs — as the manual test.” He added, “The documentation includes simple samples to help get you started quickly.”
The API test outputs include these three statuses:
- MOBILE_FRIENDLY_TEST_RESULT_UNSPECIFIED Internal error when running this test. Please try running the test again.
- MOBILE_FRIENDLY The page is mobile friendly.
- NOT_MOBILE_FRIENDLY The page is not mobile friendly.
You can access the API at developers.google.com/webmaster-tools/search-console-api.
