Google has released a new API for the mobile-friendly testing tool named the mobile-friendly test API.

The API is a simple and quick tool that you can use to build your own tools to see what pages are mobile-friendly.

Google’s John Mueller said, “The API method runs all tests, and returns the same information — including a list of the blocked URLs — as the manual test.” He added, “The documentation includes simple samples to help get you started quickly.”

The API test outputs include these three statuses:

MOBILE_FRIENDLY_TEST_RESULT_UNSPECIFIED Internal error when running this test. Please try running the test again.

MOBILE_FRIENDLY The page is mobile friendly.

NOT_MOBILE_FRIENDLY The page is not mobile friendly.

You can access the API at developers.google.com/webmaster-tools/search-console-api.