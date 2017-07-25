Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google has confirmed with Search Engine Land that they are now rolling out a new design for Sitelinks. Sitelinks are additional links within the snippets of the search results where searchers can quickly jump to important and relevant pages on that site, as opposed to the main listing in the search result snippet.

Google has been testing a carousel format for these Sitelinks for over a year and today has confirmed they are now rolling out the new carousel-based design for mobile search results.

Here is a screen shot of the new format:

You can easily swipe left-to-right and back again across these sitelinks to reveal more important and relevant links from the site on the topic you searched.

The old design showed plain text links below listings.