Google has officially rolled out a new tab-based local panel with quick access to reviews
Users can toggle between a local listing's overview details and their reviews in the Google search results.
Barry Schwartz on June 7, 2017 at 10:16 am
After a month of testing, Google has confirmed with Search Engine Land that they have fully rolled out a new user experience for the local panel in the mobile search results. You can now quickly toggle between the local business’s overview details and the reviews for that business.
There should be two buttons, one for “overview” and one for “reviews.”
Here is an animated GIF in action showing how it works:
