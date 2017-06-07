Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

After a month of testing, Google has confirmed with Search Engine Land that they have fully rolled out a new user experience for the local panel in the mobile search results. You can now quickly toggle between the local business’s overview details and the reviews for that business.

There should be two buttons, one for “overview” and one for “reviews.”

Here is an animated GIF in action showing how it works:

