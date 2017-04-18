Aiming to grab the attention of more basketball, hockey and baseball fans, Google will now include Google Posts from NBA, NHL and MLB teams directly in Knowledge Panels.

According to an announcement Monday, any Google Posts from NBA, NHL and MLB organizations will be included within the Knowledge Panel that surfaces when you search for a specific team.

“Now you can get the latest updates, videos, photos and more right on the Knowledge Panels in Search directly from some of your favorite NHL and NBA teams,” writes product manager Aditya Mahesh on Google’s Search Blog, “A quick search on Google brings up an all-star lineup of content from the teams your care about across the US and Canada.”

Launched last year as an experiment, Google Posts are available to US museums, movies, sports teams and sports leagues — making it possible for organizations to post content directly on Google’s servers so that it appears when someone performs a search for the specific organization.