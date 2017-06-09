Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Small businesses that are in the Google Posts program can still make use of the experimental service, but the location of that feature has shifted to within the Google My Business area.

Google Posts is a feature that allows people and businesses to create content directly on Google which appears highly ranked in Google search results for their names.

Google confirmed the move to Search Engine Land earlier this week, and @maulikpanchal tweeted an example of the new location:

Although Google has been recently expanding Google Posts to more and more businesses, organizations and people, Google says it is still not open for businesses that weren’t already invited into the program. Google did say that they do hope to expand it to more over time and promised an update to come soon.

We will keep you posted on when Google expands this feature to more businesses and how you can use it.

For now, if you do have access, you can see it under a location within Google My Business, by clicking on the menu bar on the left to expand the location’s features and options.