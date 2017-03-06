Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Google ‘related picks’ now showing under some top stories carousels
Google looks to show you more AMP top stories by adding a query expansion feature in the mobile search results.
Google has added a new feature to the top stories carousel named “related picks.” Related picks may show up under the top stories AMP carousel, and aims at giving searchers another way to expand their queries to see even more top story content.
If you search on mobile for a news-oriented keyword phrase, the top stories AMP carousel will likely show up. Then below that carousel, there may be a new section named “related picks.” Clicking on the phrases below the related picks will expand to show you more top stories carousel items.
Here is a picture of the feature collapsed:
When you click on one, it expands and shows you more top stories:
Hat tip to @glenngabe for spotting this.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.