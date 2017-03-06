Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google has added a new feature to the top stories carousel named “related picks.” Related picks may show up under the top stories AMP carousel, and aims at giving searchers another way to expand their queries to see even more top story content.

If you search on mobile for a news-oriented keyword phrase, the top stories AMP carousel will likely show up. Then below that carousel, there may be a new section named “related picks.” Clicking on the phrases below the related picks will expand to show you more top stories carousel items.

Here is a picture of the feature collapsed:

When you click on one, it expands and shows you more top stories:

Hat tip to @glenngabe for spotting this.