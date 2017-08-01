Last month, we uncovered screen shots of the beta Search Console interface being tested by Google. Today, Google announced a “sneak peek” at two of the new features or reports coming to the new beta Google Search Console.

The new reports include an Index Coverage report and AMP fixing flow report.

The Index Coverage report can show you the count of indexed pages, and information about why some pages could not be indexed. This will also show you example pages with problems and tips on how to fix those indexing issues. The report also offers a “simple sitemap submission flow, and the capability to filter all Index Coverage data to any of the submitted sitemaps,” Google said.

Here is a screen shot:

The AMP fixing flow report has the AMP Issues report which shows the current AMP issues impacting the ability of sites to show your AMP content in search, all grouped by the error. You can drill down into an issue, which will include some sample affected pages. You can also click a button to verify your fix, after you fix the issue, and have Google recrawl the pages affected by that issue. “Google will notify you of the progress of the recrawl, and will update the report as your fixes are validated,” Google added.

Here is a screen shot:

Google said they are rolling out these two new reports in the “next few weeks” to a “small set of users.”

Google has confirmed in this post that they are working on a new and improved Search Console interface to: