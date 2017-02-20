Everything you need to know about SEO, delivered every Thursday.

The UK Intellectual Property Office has announced what they call a “landmark agreement” between Google and Microsoft Bing for “reducing the visibility of infringing content” in the UK search results by June 1, 2017. But Google tells Search Engine Land that they are “changing nothing today as a result of the announcement/code of conduct.”

Google already has a Pirate algorithm that is in place to deal with DMCA complaints and other forms of pirated content in the search results. So when we heard this announcement, we asked Google if they are changing this algorithm or putting a new one in place. Google explained that the “Voluntary Code of Practice” that was agreed to here will test to make sure the measures both Google and Bing are taking are successful in keeping bad content out of search results.

Google seems to already believe that their algorithms are indeed doing a good job keeping such content out of their search results.

There likely won’t be any significant changes to Google’s search algorithms for this specific agreement.

Overall, this agreement seems like more of an understanding between the UK watchdog group and Google to ensure that their algorithms continue to keep pirated content out of the search results versus making any significant changes now to fix an existing problem.

Jo Johnson, minister of state for universities, science, research and innovation, said, “Search engines play a vital role in helping consumers discover content online. Their relationship with our world leading creative industries needs to be collaborative. Consumers are increasingly heading online for music, films, e-books, and a wide variety of other content. It is essential that they are presented with links to legitimate websites and services, not provided with links to pirate sites.”

