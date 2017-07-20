Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google quietly announced they have added the ability to filter by job listings to the Search Analytics report within Google Search Console. If you have job listings on your website, you can potentially now filter your Search Analytics report to see what traffic, impressions, clicks, positions and so on those listings are bringing to your website.

Here is a screen shot of the filter, with added emojis Google shared:

This filter is available under the “search appearance” section in the Search Analytics report. You can see a way to filter by job listings or job details.

Google recently opened up job schema to all, so they can markup the job listings on their website to take advantage of the new Google for Jobs opportunities.