Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Google Search Console may have a bug with the average position metric
If your metrics have gone awry since July 13, don't panic. It may just be a bug.
The Google Search Console seems to have a bug in their Search Analytics report, specifically with the average position metric.
Many webmasters are claiming the average position metric in the search analytics report has taken a sharp dive since July 13. I have seen dozens of screen shots from webmasters showing proof of this decline, and I am able to personally replicate this in most of the Google Search Console profiles I have access to.
Here is a screen shot of the green line significantly dropping down; the green line represents the average position data:
So do not panic, many are seeing the same issue. We are trying to get confirmation from Google about this possible bug in the Google Search Console.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.