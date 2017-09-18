Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google just made it easier for readers to find an e-book at their local library.

Per the following tweet from Google, mobile search results for a book now include a “Borrow e-book” option under the “Get Book” section.

Calling all U.S. bookworms! Now you can take a look at what e-books are available to borrow at your local library, right in Search. 📚 pic.twitter.com/jxiripTUMh — Google (@Google) September 18, 2017

Tapping on the library from where you want to check out the e-book will return the sign-in page for the library, along with the option to download the book or read a sample:

The library location can be edited within the search app by tapping on the “edit location” link next to the “Libraries Near You” option. This new feature appears to only be available on mobile.