Automation isn’t new to display campaigns on the Google Display Network, but with the new Smart display campaigns, it’s not just the creative that’s automated. Targeting, bidding and the ads all run on autopilot powered by machine learning.

The system pulls advertiser-provided headlines, descriptions, logos and images to create responsive text, display and native ads. Bids are set, based on Target CPAs, for each auction as the system determines the likelihood of conversion.

Trivago, Hulu Japan and Credit Karma were among the beta testers for this new campaign type.

