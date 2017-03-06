Google announced Monday that as of March 29, 2017, the AdWords default view-through conversion window will shrink from 30 days to one day.

View-through conversions are counted when a user converts after a display or video ad impression is viewable but not clicked on. The change means only conversions that occur within one day of an ad impression will be reported in AdWords as view-through conversions (VTCs).

The update will be applied to new conversion actions, as well as existing ones currently set to the default conversion window.

View-through conversions are not included in the Conversions column in AdWords, and this change will only affect VTC column reporting. The last viewable display or video ad impression gets credit for the VTC only when a user has not interacted with an advertiser’s other ads.

Shrinking the default attribution window for view-through conversions to just one day will likely make sense for most advertisers. As Ben Wainberg, manager of display marketing at Jet.com, tells Google, “We’ve found ad views are more likely to lead to a purchase within one day, when our message is fresh in customers’ minds.” Advertisers will still be able customize the window setting for each conversion action from Conversions under the Tools tab.