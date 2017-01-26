Everything you need to know about SEO, delivered every Thursday.

Need a spinning wheel, but don’t have a Life board game nearby? Do a search for “spinner” on Google and you’ll get an interactive spinning wheel that lets you spin anywhere between two to twenty numbers.

We’re not sure how new the Google Easter Egg is, but credit goes to @pkudel4 for first spotting it. Glenn Gabe shared the spinning wheel on Twitter yesterday with Search Engine Land editor Barry Schwartz.

Here’s an image showing how the wheel works from the results page:

The “Select a wheel size” drop down menu lets you choose how many numbers you want to spin – from 2 to 20.

Google’s long list of search Easter Eggs includes games like solitaire and tic-tac-toe, as well as a leveling-tool, a metronome and a RGB-Hex color converter.

You can find a full list of the Google Search Easter Eggs we’ve covered at: Google Easter Eggs.