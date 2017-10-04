Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google is testing a new way to label AMP content in the mobile search results. Instead of using a gray AMP lightning bolt icon with the AMP letters next to it, Google is testing showing a blue lightning bolt icon with the word “instant” next to it.

This was first spotted by @Jonny_J_, however, I am personally not able to replicate it.

Here is a screen shot from Jonny:

Here is what I see, which is what you probably see as well:

Google is often testing different user interfaces — so this comes as no surprise.