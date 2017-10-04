Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Google testing blue ‘instant’ AMP label in the search results
Google tries going blue with the AMP label, testing the word 'instant' over 'AMP.'
Barry Schwartz on October 4, 2017 at 10:09 am
Google is testing a new way to label AMP content in the mobile search results. Instead of using a gray AMP lightning bolt icon with the AMP letters next to it, Google is testing showing a blue lightning bolt icon with the word “instant” next to it.
This was first spotted by @Jonny_J_, however, I am personally not able to replicate it.
Here is a screen shot from Jonny:
Here is what I see, which is what you probably see as well:
Google is often testing different user interfaces — so this comes as no surprise.
