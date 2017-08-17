Android Police reports Google is testing a new lightweight version of their search app in Indonesia and maybe India, to see how they can speed up their search services in locations where internet speeds are on the slower side.

The interface provides many of the same features as the main search app but somewhat dumbed down, probably for speed purposes. You can access features like search, news, images, top sites, weather, nearby, translate and switch to offline mode, personalize it and give Google feedback — whereas the main search app puts all of this directly in the main screen and loads it all for you right away.

“Just like the regular Google Search app, Search Lite can perform voice and text searches, but the search bar is more easily accessible on the bottom of the display and shows suggested keyword additions just on top of it when you perform a search,” Android Police said.

Here are some screen shots of the interface from Android Police:

Android Police also found the APK if you want to try it out yourself. Keep in mind this is an experimental release and might have bugs.

Google is always working on optimizing experiences for slow connections, including a lightweight mobile interface, streamlined version, light mode and many more.