Mike Blumenthal has reported that Google is testing a new way to get business owners to update their Google My Business listings. Google is now testing a feature that shows a business owner who is logged in to their account a miniature Google My Business dashboard when they do a search for their business name in Google.

This dashboard stands out with a blue background that highlights the business listings views in the past month and gives them quick access to edit their information, add photos, read reviews and see their business insights.

Here is a screen shot from Mike Blumenthal of this Google My Business web search dashboard:

After you click “edit info,” the data on the right goes into edit mode. That right section is not new; Google has offered the ability to edit your business information here for years.

Here is a screen shot of this in action:

Clearly, Google is looking for ways to get more businesses to use Google My Business and keep their business data fresh and up to date.