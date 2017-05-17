Google is testing yet another bold new local feature in the local knowledge panels. This test shows icons to represent the “highlights” of the venue featured in the local panel. These highlight icons can include icons for features such as the venue being a quiet place, good for kids, casual place, on critic’s list, great beer selection, great cocktails, has bar games, good for groups and many more.

Sergey Alakov spotted this and posted a few screen shots on Twitter. Here are those screen shots showing the icons under the highlights section:

