Google announced on the Google Small Business blog that they’ve updated the Test My Site tool to add more than just your site’s mobile speed scores, which they launched a year ago. Now the tool will show you how many visitors your site is losing because of your site speed and how you compare to your competitors.

This tool will estimate not just how long it takes for your mobile site to load but also how many visitors you’re potentially losing during load time. It will also tell you how well you are doing versys your competitors by doing a benchmark of your speed on your mobile site compared to others in your industry.

The tool will continue to give you action points on how to make your site faster by detailed specific optimization techniques you can apply to your code and server. It will continue to give you a grade on your desktop and mobile site speed, but now it adds those two additional features.

You can give it a try at testmysite.thinkwithgoogle.com.