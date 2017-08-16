Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

For the past few hours, the ability to leave reviews on local business profiles within Google search or Google Maps has not been functioning. Google has told us they are aware of the issue and are working on a fix.

But currently, if you want to leave a review for a local listing, you are out of luck. The issue started approximately at 10:00 a.m. ET.

When you try to click the “write a review” button from any of the locations that allow you to write a review, nothing happens.

Again, Google is aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

Postscript: Google has fixed the bug at around 2pm EST. So the outage was for about 4 hours.