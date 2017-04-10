Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google has confirmed they are actively working on a fix for the link report within the Google Search Console. Since Friday, April 7, the tool has been showing “no data available” notifications to those who were checking to see their link data in the tool.

This type of reporting bug is not that uncommon, and it has zero influence on your actual search rankings. So just because this report shows no data for your links, it doesn’t mean that Google thinks your site has no links. It’s simply a reporting bug.

Google’s John Mueller has said “this is a known issue at the moment, and should be resolved in the near future.”

Here is a screen shot of the reporting glitch: