To celebrate its 19th birthday, Google put together a doodle that launches a spinner prompting 18 of its past Easter egg games and quizzes and one new game called “Snake.”

Searches for “snake,” “play snake,” “snake game” and “snake video game” all result in a “Play Snake” card showing at the top of search results.

Clicking the “Click to Play” link launches a video game on both desktop and mobile where players navigate a snake around a screen to eat an apple.

The snake game concept of maneuvering a line around a screen is long-lived, originally used in the arcade game Blockade in 1976. The game has had many variations throughout the years before making it to Google’s search page, showing up preloaded on Nokia phones as early as 1998.