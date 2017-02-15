Everything you need to know about SEO, delivered every Thursday.

Google launched a new search feature today, serving up fun facts atop search results for animals, plants, fruits and vegetable queries that include the words “fun facts.”

From the Google Search Blog:

Starting today on Google Search, you can find fun facts about living creatures from around the world, making you the most interesting person at the dinner party or the reigning champ at trivia… Ask for a fun fact about something (think plants, animals, fruits and veggies), and ta-da! A trivia tidbit is delivered right at the top of your search results.

Google provided the following mobile search for “hippo fun facts” to show how the fun facts are listed:

For some queries, Google says multiple facts will be displayed as the search result page is refreshed.