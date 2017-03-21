Starting today, Google is rolling out “tappable shortcuts” in the US, making it possible to find information on the weather, sports, food and entertainment via a quick tap on the home screen of its search app or mobile site.

The shortcuts eliminate the need to search, providing quick answers around sports scores, nearby restaurants, up-to-the minute weather updates and entertainment information, like TV schedules or who won the Oscar for best supporting actress.

“The Google search box is great when you’re looking for a specific answer, but there are also moments when you just want to catch up on the latest for topics of interest,” writes Google’s vice president of product manager, Tamar Yehoshua, on the Google Search Blog.

According to the announcement, Google says Android users will have access to even more shortcuts, including translation tools, nearby attractions, travel info, a currency converter, games and more.

The Google Search blog shared the following video to give an overview of how the shortcuts work:

With the rollout happening today, Google says search app users will need to have the most updated version of its app to have access to the shortcuts.