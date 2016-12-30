Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.

New Year’s is just around the corner and Google has already posted their Doodle, a special Google logo, for New Year’s Eve.

The 2016 Doodle has balloons hung from a ceiling via a net. The balloons are jumping around, watching the clock, in anticipation for it to strike midnight and become 2017. The balloons have wide open eyes, blow horns and party favors and are all set to party for New Year’s.

Google wrote on their Doodle post:

Happy New Year’s Eve! All across the world tonight, we’re sharing the eager anticipation of counting down to midnight: 5, 4, 3, 2, 1…

A very special Happy New Year to all of you!