In 2015, Google launched a feature named people also ask that inserted a box of additional query expanders into the main Google search results. Since then, Google tested showing more of these query expanders as the user clicked on them.

That dynamic loading “people also ask” feature is now officially live in both the desktop and mobile Google search results. Google’s Satyajeet Salgar announced it on Twitter over the weekend and shared a GIF of how it works on mobile:

If you're in the US and like exploring topics, there's a nifty feature for you to try with "People also ask" on Google. :-) pic.twitter.com/s2WtwyYvun — Satyajeet Salgar (@salgar) February 10, 2017

Satyajeet said that this only works in the US and is fun for those who like to “exploring topics.”