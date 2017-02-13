Everything you need to know about SEO, delivered every Thursday.
Google’s people also ask search feature officially gains dynamic loading
Google's 'people also ask' feature has gained a new way for searchers to explore topics in the desktop and mobile search results.
Barry Schwartz on February 13, 2017 at 9:09 am
In 2015, Google launched a feature named people also ask that inserted a box of additional query expanders into the main Google search results. Since then, Google tested showing more of these query expanders as the user clicked on them.
That dynamic loading “people also ask” feature is now officially live in both the desktop and mobile Google search results. Google’s Satyajeet Salgar announced it on Twitter over the weekend and shared a GIF of how it works on mobile:
Satyajeet said that this only works in the US and is fun for those who like to “exploring topics.”
