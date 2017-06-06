Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

It’s time to think beyond the keyword, and tailor your PPC campaigns based on who is actually viewing or clicking your ad. With a people-based approach to your search marketing, you can improve the cross-channel customer experience, optimize PPC campaign performance, and ultimately re-acquire customers and grow CLTV.

Join our paid search experts to understand how people-based search marketing, using Google Customer Match, can help you optimize your bid strategies, target or suppress certain audiences, and customize ad copy and promotions.

Register today for “Baby Come Back! How to Grow Customer Revenue with People-Based Search Marketing,” produced by Digital Marketing Depot and sponsored by LiveRamp.