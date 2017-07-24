When question-and-answer network Quora announced earlier this year that its ad platform was coming out of beta, some 300 advertisers were already on the platform.

We spoke with several of Quora’s current advertisers about what drew them to the ad platform, their experiences with getting started and what kind of results they are seeing so far.

What stood out is how consistent the feedback was from both B2B and B2C advertisers across a variety of industries. Here’s what they shared.

Quora’s initial attraction

Over and over, advertisers told us Quora was an easy bet to make. “We’re always looking for new avenues to reach people and lower CPC sources” than Facebook and Google, said Sid Bharath, VP of growth for custom online course platform Thinkific, by phone.

Thinkific, like most others we spoke with, already sees good traffic volume and performance from organic traffic on Quora. “We were excited to join the beta because Quora organic is our highest quality traffic source,” said Patrick Holmes, paid marketing manager for landing page testing solution Instapage. The company started running ads on Quora in late January.

“We also liked the curious and inquisitive nature of users on Quora and thought they might align well” with the product, said Shane Smith, senior director of digital marketing at Home Chef, a weekly meal delivery service, via email.

That sentiment was echoed by Kristina Simonsen, senior marketing manager at sustainable jewelry company Brilliant Earth, who says their own customers “are doing lots of research and asking important questions about where their products come from.”

For more, including how Quora stacks up to other channels, check out the full article on Marketing Land.