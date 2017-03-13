Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google is marking the Holi 2017 Festival — a Hindu celebration most often observed in India and Nepal — with a Google doodle reflecting a vibrant mix of colors associated with the holiday.

The doodle leads to a search for “Holi Festival” and is being displayed on a number of Google’s home pages throughout the world.

“Today, the Google letters are taking on a fresh set of colors in honor of the Holi festival,” reports the Google Doodle Blog, “Coinciding with the arrival of spring, the vibrant celebration looks a lot like the Doodle: people run around happily covering each other in a rainbow of powdery hues.”

Google says the Hindu holiday — a “Festival of Colors” — is an opportunity for festival-goers to sing and dance in the streets, marking the triumph of good over evil.

Google also shared the following image showing how its Holi 2017 doodle appears on mobile devices:



Aligning with the start of spring, this year’s Holi festival began the evening of March 12 and will last through March 13.