Google’s Hotel Ads are starting to show pricing trends on mobile.

Sergey Alakov spotted the update on Thursday.

The widget shows the best prices for a one-night stay. If no pricing is available, the bar will be white instead of blue.

Clicking on the price goes to a page of ads for “Best prices per night for a 1-night stay” with pricing from OTAs like Expedia, Booking and Orbitz.

The update appears to be rolling out for all Hotel Ads.