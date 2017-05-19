Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Google Hotel Ads now showing nightly price trends
Shows best prices for one-night stays by day when data is available.
Ginny Marvin on May 19, 2017 at 10:23 am
Google’s Hotel Ads are starting to show pricing trends on mobile.
Sergey Alakov spotted the update on Thursday.
The widget shows the best prices for a one-night stay. If no pricing is available, the bar will be white instead of blue.
Clicking on the price goes to a page of ads for “Best prices per night for a 1-night stay” with pricing from OTAs like Expedia, Booking and Orbitz.
The update appears to be rolling out for all Hotel Ads.
